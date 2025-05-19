Not IAS or doctor, security guard job at Vishal Mega Mart becomes viral dream job; sparks meme fest A security guard job sparks unexpected buzz online. Netizens react with memes and humour to the Vishal Mega Mart job going viral. Unconventional career aspirations take centre stage.

In a strange turn of events, jokes, videos, and memes concerning a security guard position at Vishal Mega Mart are all over social media. What began as a routine job advertisement by the retail chain has already spread around the country and become a popular meme, drawing interest from people on Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, and X (previously Twitter).

What started the buzz?

The viral trend appears to be linked to Vishal Mega Mart's recent large-scale hiring push, which advertised thousands of security guard vacancies across India. The large volume of recruitment, as well as the widespread distribution of employment details on social media, contributed significantly to popular interest and humour.

The memes overestimate the recruiting process's competitiveness, comparing it to national-level exams such as UPSC, IIT-JEE, and NEET. According to one sarcastic remark, “The reason why Virat Kohli retired from test cricket is because he got selected as a Vishal Mega Mart Security guard.”

One meme video depicts a phoney award ceremony at which batsman Virat Kohli claims to have quit test cricket to work as a security guard at Vishal Mega Mart. A different entry reads: "Application form mangwa liya hai, ab Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard exam clear karne se koi nhi rok skta (sic)."

Catchphrases like "Ek hi sapna – Vishal Mega Mart security guard" are going popular, with users mockingly portraying this position as the most competitive and attractive employment option in India. The tendency mocks the seriousness of competitive exam preparation by parodying recruiting tests and interview rounds.

What do you think about this job trend at Vishal Mega Mart?

