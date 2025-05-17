Boy stops his mother from asking about cousin’s board results, internet applauds him | WATCH Boy stops mom from asking about cousin's board results, winning the internet's admiration. Watch the sweet video and see why everyone's praising him. A gentle reminder of kindness in action.

New Delhi:

An Indian child stopped his mother from asking about his cousin's CBSE exam results on Tuesday, May 13. His actions have gained him enormous praise on the internet. The boy approached his mother in a viral video to rescue his cousin from any disgrace caused by his board results. Social media users praised him for his role in changing the long-standing test cliché in India.

In the video that has gone viral, the mother is seen holding a phone and informing the youngster that she will contact a relative to enquire about their child's most recent examination results. During the conversation with his mother, the boy can be heard saying, “To koi baat nahi, tumhe puchna zaroori thori hai. Kya zaroorat padhi hai, mummy, rahne do na (why do you really have to ask about his results, mom? Please let it be," the boy said to his mother.

“Kyun puchna hai? Bhai, unke bacche ka result unke hisaab maan lo nahi hai accha, unke ghar main wese hi tension chal rahi hai. Tum log aur phone karke, yaar, kisi ko kyun pareshan karna hai? Bhai, uska result uske apne saath hai; apni zindagi hai uski. Kab tak hum yehi karte rahenge? (Why do you have to ask? Just imagine if the result is not right in terms of his expectations; his parents must be so tense at home. Why do we have to trouble someone in that state? It’s his result, his life. Let it be, Mom. How long do we keep doing such things?" he further added.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, many Twitter users were moved by the footage, which depicted their horrific experiences dealing with family who enquired about their findings and made them feel even worse about it. " His mother believes that his cousin shouldn't have received a bigger percentage than him. It is extremely common. "This is not good," one person said, accusing the boy's mother of attempting to compare the two children's outcomes.

"This was something I had to deal with every year of school. Distant Aunt calls solely to get the score and then has the audacity to suggest that 86% is less. You could have scored higher if you studied more. Just to compare," said another user.

"Just beautiful, man......dil khush kar diya bhai," a second user added. "I have gone through this every year in my school days. Distant Aunt calls just to know the score & then has the audacity to say 86% is less. You would score more if you studied more. Just to compare," added a third user.

A social media user commented, "One of my relatives has gone too far as to ask us about the result of one of my cousins. Bhai hume kya hai !? If you didn't pay for their school fees, uniform, and books, don't call on the result day as well!"

