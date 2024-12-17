Noida officials made to stand for 30 minutes for making elderly couple wait, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV An incident related to negligence at work forced the CEO of the Noida Authority to punish his staff.

In a commendable display of leadership and accountability, Dr. Lokesh M responded clearly to the entire situation of negligence demonstrated by a staff member who forced an old couple to wait hours for their documentation to resolve issues at the residential plot department. Dr Lokesh M also intends to install CCTV cameras in all the departments and public places to observe better and prevent the future occurrence of this negligence.

Mostly, public reactions to this incident have come in support, with many advocating for a change in the culture of the workplace. Some netizens opined that the negligent employees should have their salaries cut while others advocated for better training and a more responsive, more caring attitude toward citizens.

Dr Lokesh M's prompt action has served as a reminder to all regarding the importance of accountability and respect for the populace, especially while catering to those in need. Yet, it took some time before the couple could finally be attended to. With it, the immediate action by the CEO was taken by visiting the office to make the department staff accountable for their absence of urgency.

Then, Dr Lokesh M took a bold call to keep the staff standing for 30 minutes while continuing their work to emphasize the need for compassion and speed in serving people, especially senior citizens. These idle employees had to do work standing as a lesson in accountability. A 14-second video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, garnering widespread praise for the CEO's hands-on approach.

