Nepali man in Uttarakhand's Almora can sing national anthems of 160 countries

Dal Bahadur, a very talented person from Nepal has won the hearts of people all over the world. The man can sing the national anthems of more than 160 countries. Not only does he sing, but he also knows the correct pronunciation and melody of each song perfectly. For this remarkable achievement, the Government of Nepal awarded him the title of Vishwa Rashtragaan Yatri Ramji Nepali.

Dal Bahadur's journey

Currently, Dal Bahadur lives in Almora, Uttarakhand. It is known that his journey started from here in 2015. Bahadur said his aim was clear, to learn as much as possible the national anthem of the country and to master it perfectly. He started this journey by watching YouTube videos and with the help of friends in India and abroad. Gradually he memorised the words and tunes of each song perfectly. During his visit to Almora, he performed national anthems of several countries in front of the camera.

National anthems of 160 countries

National anthems of India, Nepal, the USA, China, and France have been heard in his voice. Dal Bahadur started with India’s national anthem, followed by his own country’s anthem, Nepal’s Sayaun Thunga Phulka. Dal Bahadur's rendition is so beautiful that it won't sound like the person is from a different country singing the national anthem. The audience also gets overwhelmed by the melodious voice and perfect pronunciation. However, when asked why Dal Bahadur has moved forward with such a goal, he said that his main objective is to increase unity and understanding between different countries. “When people hear me sing their national anthem, it feels like I am connecting with them on a very deep level," Dal Bahadur said. “I am not just singing words; I am sharing in their pride, their history, and their culture," he added.

