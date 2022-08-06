Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar version of Kesariya goes crazy viral. You wouldn't want to miss it | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brahmastra song still featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, the singer siblings, enjoy a massive fan following. Their tracks are huge hits among the listeners and amass millions of views on YouTube within hours of release. Now, music composer and producer Mayur Jumani has released a cover version of the popular Brahmastra song Kesariya. The USP of his recreation is that he has remixed it in Tony and Neha Kakkar-style. The video is trending on social media and even celebrities are reacting to it.

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's version of Kesariya goes viral

Neha and Tony's songs are popular for their fast tempo, colourful setting and costumes, which become all the more enjoyable with their unique style of singing. Mayur and comedian Saloni Gaur play Tony and Neha respectively in the video and even dressed up like them. The track is exactly like you would imagine it to be. They even recreate some of the dance hook steps from Neha and Tony's music videos apart from getting the song tonality right.

Netizens react to Kesariya cover

The clip was shared by Mayur Jumani and Saloni Gaur on Instagram and has left netizens in splits. Reacting to the reels video, on of the social media users wrote, "Ye original se acha hai (sic)." Another one said, "Omg you guys totally nailed it and have made me believe these guys can ruin everything (sic)."

The video also got like from Bhumi Pednekar and even Tony Kakkar reacted to the clip and said, “Hahaha, this is too good yaar. Best video I have seen today.”

The video shared on Instagram has been viewed by over 2.7 million times on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the original Kesariya song has been sung by Arijit Singh and features Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as we get a glimpse of their romantic chemistry in the upcoming movie. Brahmastra will hit the big screens on September 9.

