Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu becomes 'worthy' in 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth's eyes

Mirabai Chanu won gold medal in her category at CWG 2022

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu has got an admirer in Hollywood star Chirs Hemsworth. The Indian weightlifter on Saturday gave the country its first gold medal of the Birmingham edition. Not only this, but Chanu also smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch. With her scintillating performance at the ongoing CWG edition, Chanu added a third CWG medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively. As Chanu made Indians proud, she also found a fan in Thor star Hemsworth.

Hemsworth uses the Thor reference for Chanu

Chris Hemsworth referred to the superhero character Thor, who he plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to congratulate and praise Chanu for her weightlifting record. While posting some pictures of Chanu at the CWG 2022 edition, one of the Indian Twitter users wrote, "Time for Thor to give up his hammer," tagging Hemsworth. The Hollywood star wrote in response, "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend (sic)."

"CWG will be easy for me," said Chanu before CWG record

While Indian fans and people across the worth continue to heap praise and adoration on Mirabai Chanu, she had said that CWG was going to be 'easy' for her. Before the Games, Chanu told PTI, "CWG will be easy for me. I will be fighting with myself. There is not much competition in CWG, but that doesn't mean there is no competition. I have to give my best performance keeping in mind the future tournaments." At CWG, Chanu lifted more than twice her body weight (109kg, 113kg) in the clean and jerk, in which she holds the world record (119kg).

Chanu eyes World Championships next

After stamping her authority at the CWG, Chanu said she has eyes on the World Championships next which will be held in December.

"My target at World Championships is to match my record in clean and jerk (119kg). My focus is on the six lifts I need to do," she said after winning gold at the CWG.

