Mumbai woman spends Rs 9.4 lakh on Starbucks coffee, Zomato celebrates her obsession with special ad | WATCH

Is it possible to have too much coffee? While most of us might spend a few hundred rupees on our favourite brew, one Mumbai woman has accumulated an extraordinary bill of over Rs 9 lakh. Mishquat, who has been ordering her cherished cinnamon coffee from Starbucks every day via Zomato, has amassed coffee expenses totalling Rs 9.4 lakh. In response, Zomato has celebrated her caffeine enthusiasm with a special ad film and a unique Mishquat discount for customers.

In the ad film shared by Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Zomato’s marketing head, the narrative begins with Mishquat’s mother storming into a Starbucks, furious after receiving a thank you note from Zomato acknowledging her daughter’s impressive Rs 9.4 lakh worth of coffee orders. She demands to speak with the manager, who reveals that Mishquat’s daily orders have become a beloved part of the store’s atmosphere.

The scene takes a playful turn when the delivery partner who regularly brings Mishquat’s orders arrives and instantly recognizes the mother. Curiously, the mother tries the coffee herself and begins to understand her daughter’s addiction. The ad concludes on a heartwarming note with real photos of Mishquat and her mother and ends with Zomato celebrating Mishquat’s coffee passion by offering a special discount code named after her.

Alongside the ad film, Sawhney shared, “Mishquat, from Mumbai, has ordered for over ₹9.4Lacs from on Zomato. This video is our tribute to her. Special thanks to her mom for letting us create this :)”

The creative ad film swiftly went viral, with the comment section quickly filling up with a surge of reactions. One user wrote, “Mishquat’s Starbucks order could fund a startup," while another humorously commented, “Ye toh mera pura CTC pee gayi. Lol (She drank my entire CTC. LOL).” Another commented, “Okay, so mishquat is pumping zomato’s stock.”

Many users praised Zomato's marketing approach, with one user commenting, “Wow, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney! This is next-level personalized marketing by Zomato. The fact that you got her mom involved makes it even more special. Brilliant Storytelling & really creative.” Another user commented, “This is incredible! Turning a data point into such a clever ad is really impressive.”

