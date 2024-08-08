Little Girl interviews a cow, internet falls in love with their sweet exchange | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Little girl interviews cow, internet adores their cute chat

A video of a charming little girl engaging in some commendable reporting is taking the internet by storm. Yes, you read that correctly! This young news reporter, dressed in a white sundress, has invited a rather intriguing guest to her chat show.

In a delightful Instagram reel, the little girl, posing as a news reporter with a microphone, decided to interview a rather unique guest. Instead of humans, this budding reporter chose to chat with a cow. The playful exchange between these two adorable beings has captured the hearts of internet users everywhere!

The heartwarming video starts with a little girl asking a question to the cow in a foreign language. To ensure her guest understood, she ended the question with a friendly "mooo." Then, she held the microphone out to the cow, who eagerly responded with a loud and proud "mooooo!" This heartwarming conversation between the two concluded with the little girl looking both surprised and delighted by the cow's response.

Watch the cute video:

Netizens flooded the comment section with praise, showering their hearts on the adorable little reporter. One individual wrote, “Multilingual queen. amazing journalism skills.” Another user commented, “She is a natural...I see a future reporter.” “Peak journalism,” commented a third user, while a fourth added, “that's an incredible interview.”

Regarding the cow, online users got a bit imaginative, opting to interpret its response in their own way. “Such detailed interview, I didn't know cows didn't like climate situation out there,” another added. “Didn't have to get so political, but good interview nonetheless,” said another.

ALSO READ: Unique menu of restaurant leaves internet in splits, get 'Kuch Bi' for Rs 240

ALSO READ: 'Chilla chilla ke scheme bata di': Content creator fills giant PVR popcorn tub 8 times, internet reacts