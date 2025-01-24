Mumbai resident replaces chillies with spicy noodles to protect home from evil eye | See viral pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai resident replaces chillies with spicy noodles to protect home from evil eye

Indians are known for their creative problem-solving skills, often finding innovative solutions to everyday challenges. Recently, a Mumbai resident showcased a perfect example of this 'jugaad' spirit by hanging spicy noodles instead of traditional chillies on his entrance door. This modern twist on the age-old practice of warding off the evil eye has gone viral.

A photo of this clever hack, shared by Instagram handle @log.kya.kahenge and captioned 'Jugaad 101', has been making the rounds on social media. Check out the viral photo below.

Social media reaction

Soon after posting this photo on the social media platform, the netizens are commenting with their heart and laughing emojis. Within an hour, the post has received 502 likes.

