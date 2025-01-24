Friday, January 24, 2025
     
Mumbai resident replaces chillies with spicy noodles to protect home from evil eye | See viral pic

Mumbai resident has come up with an innovative solution to shield his home from negative energies. The resident has replaced traditional chillies with spicy noodles to keep 'buri nazar' at bay. Check viral photos here.

Written By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 24, 2025 19:02 IST, Updated : Jan 24, 2025 19:15 IST
Mumbai resident replaces chillies with spicy noodles to protect home from evil eye
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai resident replaces chillies with spicy noodles to protect home from evil eye

Indians are known for their creative problem-solving skills, often finding innovative solutions to everyday challenges. Recently, a Mumbai resident showcased a perfect example of this 'jugaad' spirit by hanging spicy noodles instead of traditional chillies on his entrance door. This modern twist on the age-old practice of warding off the evil eye has gone viral.

A photo of this clever hack, shared by Instagram handle @log.kya.kahenge and captioned 'Jugaad 101', has been making the rounds on social media. Check out the viral photo below.

See Viral Photos 

Social media reaction

Soon after posting this photo on the social media platform, the netizens are commenting with their heart and laughing emojis. Within an hour, the post has received 502 likes.

