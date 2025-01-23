From Rs 5 street idli to 5,000 gold plated Idli, food vlogger rates taste of all idlis in Bengaluru | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Blogger Cassy Pereira trying idlis from roadside shop to 'The Leela'.

Idli is one of the popular South Indian dishes. Due to its health benefits, this dish is gaining popularity in North India as well, usually eaten for breakfast. These are soft steamed rice cakes made with fermented rice and lentil batter, which are low in calories, and boost the immune system. Do you know? you can eat varieties of idlis in a diverse range from Rs 5 to even Rs 5000 in Bengaluru. Yes, you read that right.

Recently, a Bengaluru-based vlogger (@cassiusclydepereira) decided to taste idlis at different prices across the city. He reviewed idlis across various price points, from a humble Rs 5 street-side idli to the opulent Rs 5,000 gold idli. His idli-tasting review video is widely circulating on social media, and sparked a lively debate online, with many commenters sharing their thoughts on the value and taste of the different idlis.

The video begins with his first experiment on a small roadside shop, which was offering idli at Rs 5. The idli was served with two kinds of coconut chutneys. He rated it 9.7 out of 10.

Next, he tried full plate idli for Rs 50 from the famous Rameshwaram cafe and rated it 7.2 out of 10.

After this, he moved to another adventure to taste the Rs 500 idli from The Taj Hotel, Bangalore and rated it 4.2 out of 10. Lastly, he tried a Rs 5,000/- idli from the Leela Palace, Bangalore, which was topped with 23-carat edible gold-plated paper. The vlogger was not fully convinced with the taste of this south dish from a renowned restaurant but the video sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some people expressing amusement and others criticizing the hefty price tag. He captioned the reel, ''My first time eating gold''.

Watch Viral Video Here

Social media reaction

His video has received a mix of reactions and views. One user commented, ''Rs.5 idli is the best I have ever had." "Bro showed that we should be happy with what we have'', another user said in the comment section. "You are not paying for idli, it's all the value added of surrounding and environment. The real value of idli is Rs 5 and the place they value the food will always taste better'', one wrote in the comment section.