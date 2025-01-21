Adorable little girl melts hearts with her killer expressions while performing Bharatnatyam| WATCH Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Adorable little girl Siya Roy dressed in Bharatanatyam costume.

In a heartwarming video, a little girl's Bharatnatyam dance performance is capturing the attention of many social media users on the internet. The video has been shared by the little girl's parents on her Instagram account, iamsiya.r. The video shows her adorable dance video, wherein Siya Roy is dressed in a beautiful yellow and pink Bharatnatyam costume.

In the trending video, the little girl stuns in a pink-golden blouse and yellow saree, and styles with golden jewellery. Her facial expressions while dancing bring the performance to life, perfectly capturing the essence of the Carnatic music track. Her infectious smile and dramatic expressions have quickly made her a social media sensation.

Her graceful movements and expressive performance have captivated viewers and received over 72,000 views.

Social media reaction

The overwhelming response in the comments section is a testament to her talent, with social media praising her as 'cute'. One user commented, ''She is born to be a great classical dancer'', ''this is called real talent, another user added. ''Beautiful! Keep growing, little one You are fab'', another user said in the comment section.

Siya Roy is known for her versatility in classical on social media. The video is shared with the caption ''Bharatnatyam, please like share and follow for more'', letting the performance speak for itself. The post radiates joy and excitement, reflecting the pure love for dance that the little girl embodies.