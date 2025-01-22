Roses are Red, Dhaniya is Fresh: Swiggy surprises customer with unexpected delivery

Follow us on Image Source : X/@TANDOORINIGHTTS Free Dhaniya with Roses

Indians love getting free Dhaniya (Coriander leaves) when buying vegetables at street vegetable vendors. However, quick commerce platforms have figured this out, and to surprise their customers, they are sending free coriander along with all sorts of items. Recently, a Swiggy customer received this unexpected bonus (a bunch of fresh Dhaniya (coriander leaves)) along with a bouquet of roses.

A girl named Shushi took to her X handle, formerly known as Twitter to share that her boyfriend sent her flowers, but along with that, she got some complementary Dhaniya leaves as well. She shared a screenshot of the order showing that Dhaniya was free, along with the bouquet of roses.

She captioned the post, ''he sent me flowers and Swiggy sent free dhaniya with that bro why tf would I need that????''

See her viral post

Post went viral

Soon after the post, it went viral with over 521.1k views, and social media users started commenting to share their views on the incident.

Those greens are for his green flag gesture: Instamart

In response to her post, the official support handle of swiggy wrote, '@tandoorinightts Hey, we regret the trouble. Please share the order number. We will look into it.'' A day later, the swiggy Instamart handle said, ''Those greens are for his green flag gesture''.

Netizens response

The unique order delivery has taken the internet by storm, with many praising Swiggy's thoughtful gesture. ''Trust me there is an option to remove it, his desi mann just didn't want to miss out on the free item. I consider this a green flag though.'', a user commented. ''Maybe Swiggy wanted to call you "dhuniya" (means beautiful in Assamese)'', another user remarked.

''Swiggy is being a wise friend here. There is a dangerous chronology. Pehle flowers aate hain, phir ring aati hai, phir jeevan me dhaniya boya jaata hai. Swiggy saying saavdhaan Sushi.'', another user humorously commented. ''Roses ke saath dhaniya? Shayad Samose bhi la raha hai - chutney tayar rakho!'', another user jokingly commented.

