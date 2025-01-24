Son takes parents for dinner at 5-star hotel where his father worked 25 years ago, internet in awe

Follow us on Image Source : X Son takes parents for dinner at a 5-star hotel

A Delhi man, named Aryan Mishra, recently surprised his parents with a memorable supper at ITC New Delhi, telling a heartwarming story of accomplishment and thanks. It wasn't just any supper. It was special because Aryan's father had served as a hotel watchman from 1995 to 2000. Isn't it nice and whole? The father who had previously kept guard outside the hotel's doors was now greeted as a guest, accompanied by his proud son.

The meal at ITC New Delhi showed Aryan's appreciation and affection for his parents, particularly his father, whose hard work and dedication had laid the groundwork for his own success. He recently dropped a family portrait and shared it on X (previously Twitter).

Take a look at the post here:

The tweet included a heartwarming photo of Aryan dining with his father and mother at a table. In the photo, the family is enjoying an opulent desi feast, which includes delicacies like Kadai paneer.

In the caption, the X user wrote, "My father was a watchman at ITC in New Delhi from 1995-2000; today I had the opportunity to take him to the same place for dinner."

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, social media users flooded the comment section with heartfelt reactions.

The majority of users weighed in to praise Aryan for honouring your father's military. Others expressed their happiness and praised the individual on his accomplishments.

One user wrote, “Let’s love our #Parents. Parents make all the sacrifices for their kids’ growth and future. Kids, when they grow, need to repay that with love and care to their parents. I have not seen God, but I have seen my parents!”

Another shared, “This is so beautiful. You make me long for my Baba all the more. I had always imagined this, taking Baba to the best of food places. Since we couldn’t afford it when I was growing up. But God had other plans. I can afford a dinner or two or many now, but I can’t afford to take Baba for the same dinners anymore!"

"Heartfelt congratulations, my brother! No amount of wealth could ever match the joy this moment has brought you. Your father, I'm sure, looked down with immense pride in his heart for you," an X user wrote.

Several others wished him good luck and said, “Great way to celebrate your achievement and cherish these moments. Take care of your parents.”

The post has till now garnered more than 1 million views and over 2 thousand likes.

