Monkey showers Rs 500 notes from tree in Kodaikanal, watch video here

A video has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a monkey can be seen showering Rs. 500 notes, while sitting on a tree. The incident happened in the Guna cave area of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu.

The Guna cave area of Kodaikanal is a famous tourist destination of Tamil Nadu. A monkey snatched a bundle of 500 rupees from a tourist, and climbed a tree with the bundle of notes. The video of the same has now gone viral on the internet.

Kodaikanal in Dindigul district attracts a large number of tourists every year. The Guna cave is a tourist attraction, which became famous after the release of the popular film 'Manjumal Boys'. This is one of the reasons why there has been an increase in the number of tourists in the area.

A few days ago, a tourist from Karnataka who came to visit the Guna cave area had bundles of 500 rupee notes in his bag. A monkey came there and snatched the bag and took it away. Then, the monkey can be seen sitting on the tree where he takes out the bundle of Rs. 500 notes from the bag, holds them and then showers them from the tree.

Tourists were visibly surprised to see Rs. 500 notes flying. The tourist from whom the bag was snatched waited patiently with his companion and collected all the notes falling from the tree. Meanwhile, other tourists also helped by collecting the money. However, some of the money fell into the valley and couldn't be collected.

