Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu performs Giddha with border police families in Noida | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITBP_OFFICIAL Harnaaz Sandhu is only the third Indian to win the coveted Miss Universe title

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is not just the epitome of beauty but also goodwill. Recently, she joined a special programme hosted by Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel on women empowerment. The special programme was organised by Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA) under the aegis of ITBP's 39th Battalion in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Harnaaz added vibrance and fun to the event by dancing her heart out with the army wives on Punjabi songs. A video of Harnaaz gracefully performing a Giddha is trending on social media platforms.

"Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joining Himveer families and children in a group performance during a special programme organized on Women Empowerment & HWWA Raising Day at 39th Battalion ITBP Greater Noida," the Indo-Tibetan Border Police wrote sharing a video.

Take a look:

Check out some more pictures and videos from the event featuring Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu:

The video which has been winning hearts garnered a lot of reactions from the netizens. One of the users wrote, "I really don't have words for that but this should be do every Indian who loves India." Another wrote, "Very good Punjabi Dance Telangana dance."

Also read: DYK Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu was part of television show Udaariyaan? | WATCH

Harnaaz Sandhu is only the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title, after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Harnaaz, who started modelling at a young age, had earlier won Miss Chandigarh and Miss Punjab title, among others.

Also read: Miss Universe from India: Harnaaz Sandhu, Sushmita Sen & Lara Dutta winning answers & crowning moment video