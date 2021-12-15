Follow us on Image Source : IG/SANIDHYA_MAURYA_BABA DYK Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu was part of television show Udaariyaan? | WATCH

The 21-year-old Harnaaz Sadhu has made the entire country proud after winning the prestigious Miss Universe 2021 title. While most of you know that Harnaaz has worked in a few Punjabi films, but let us inform you that she is not new to showbiz. She also did a cameo in the ongoing television show, Udaariyaan. In the show, Harnaaz was seen as a contestant, who participated in a beauty pageant on the show. In the segment, she competed with Udaariyaan's protagonist Jasmin (Isha Malviya). Take a look at the video here:

After completing her school, Harnaaz went to pursue higher studies at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, in Chandigarh. Harnaaz has been crowned the 70th Miss Universe at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Beating contestants from 79 countries she brought the title back to India after 21 years. Sandhu is the third winner of the title from India, after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who won the prestigious spot in 1994 and 2000 respectively.

For the unversed, The Kapil Sharma Show's actress Upasana Singh has already signed Harnaaz for two movies. Harnaaz made her acting debut opposite Upasana's son Nanak. She was also the producer of the film. She is currently pursuing her Masters' degree in Public Administration. She has also worked in Punjabi films like the upcoming 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

Harnaaz, who started modelling at a young age, had earlier won Miss Chandigarh and Miss Punjab title, among others. Harnaaz's hobbies are singing, cooking, theatre and horse-riding.

