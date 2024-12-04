'Mirchi Ka Halwa', this viral spicy desert at wedding leaves guests puzzled, disgusted | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Mirchi Ka Halwa' leaves internet puzzled, disgusted

As the wedding season begins, a new and surprising trend emerges: mirchi ka halwa (a chilli-based sweet dessert). In an era when social media has turned weddings into public spectacles, with everything from viral bridal entrances to groomsmen pranks becoming the current fads, it's no surprise that wedding menus are becoming more creative.

Traditionally, weddings included typical delicacies like gajar halwa and moong dal halwa. However, this season, one wedding took a risk by reinventing the sweet course. During a recent celebration, guests were taken aback when they approached the dessert counter and discovered an odd offering, 'Mirchi Ka Halwa'.

The meal, which combines the fire of green chilies with the sweetness of a dessert, quickly went viral on the internet. A wedding guest, taken aback by this unexpected dessert, posted a video of the dish online, eliciting a flurry of responses on social media.

The halwa, cooked with huge chillies, was a vibrant green color with an unexpected blend of sweetness and fire. While it may appear to be a weird mix, it quickly gained popularity, with several caterers including it on their wedding menus.

The attendees' reactions were divided. Many were perplexed by the food, wondering whether it was a sweet or spicy treat. "If we wanted green chillies, we would have gone for pakoras," a social media user commented, emphasizing their perplexity and dissatisfaction.

A user commented, "If we wanted green chillies, we would have gone for pakoras." Another wrote, "I have tried this halwa in 2020, it's unmatchable."

"Had this many times, thick Green Mirch (which is not spicy) mixed with a lot of Khoya to prepare this. You won't even realize that it is made of Mirch," a social media user wrote.

Despite criticism, the practice of experimenting with wedding meals is not new. In the age of viral moments and social media, couples are looking for one-of-a-kind ways to make their wedding day memorable. While some visitors were perplexed by the unusual combination, others may see it as a unique new addition to the buffet line-up.

Do you want to try this spicy dessert 'Mirchi Ka Halwa'?

ALSO READ: 'Special Vimal Shikanji'? Social media buzzes over vendor’s bizarre drink, internet speechless| WATCH