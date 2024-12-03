'Special Vimal Shikanji'? Social media buzzes over vendor’s bizarre drink, internet speechless| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Special Vimal Shikanji', leaves the internet speechless

Shikanji is a popular drink in India, known for its tart lime and soda flavor that can instantly lift one's mood. It is a common summertime pick, making it a gourmet favorite. However, social media has recently been flooded with videos of street vendors experimenting with traditional recipes, and Shikanji is no exception. One such video, which is sure to perplex you, shows a store vendor producing a unique Shikanji using an unusual ingredient: Vimal Pan Masala.

The now-viral video, published on Instagram, shows the vendor making his signature drink by blending Shikanji with Vimal pan masala. The recipe begins with water in a tumbler, then adds freshly squeezed lemon juice, mint leaves, and ginger. But then comes the unexpected twist: a pouch of Vimal Pan Masala is poured into the mixture and thoroughly mixed. That's not all; drinks are sometimes decorated with a lemon or orange slice on the glass rim, but one vendor went above and above by placing the emptied pan masala packet on the straw (as if that wasn't frightening enough).

Watch the video here:

The video, subtitled in Hindi as "Special Vimal Shikanji," has left viewers shocked and intrigued. It has received more than 43 million views thus far.

This isn't the first time we've seen weird drinks that make us perplexed. And if you believe these strange creations only exist in India, think again. A new drink fad that has gone viral in China in recent months has caused fear among coffee aficionados. The beverage is called Scallion Latte. To make it, mash green onions in the bottom of a cup before adding ice, milk, and coffee. Finally, it's garnished with chopped green onions.

This strange drink has grown in popularity to the point where it is said to be served in a variety of cafes. It is part of a genre of food and beverages known in China as 'dark cuisine' or 'hei a liao li,' which is intended to challenge traditional tastes. These strange dishes frequently combine unexpected flavours, leaving people curious and uneasy. Another instance of this trend is the "chilli hot ice latte."

ALSO READ: THIS bizarre food combo of Gulab Jamun, Paratha will make you hate this sweet, watch viral video