THIS bizarre food combo of Gulab Jamun, Paratha will make your head spin, watch viral video

Food vendors in India are pushing the boundaries of culinary inventiveness, creating unique dishes to attract internet attention. From Fanta omelettes to Maggi ice cream, their wacky creations are endless. The Internet is buzzing with another cringe-worthy concoction that will have you scratching your head. Introducing the most unusual cuisine trend: Gulab Jamun Paratha. A fusion meal that's just as confusing as it sounds!

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a food vendor is shown creating this gulab jamun paratha. It begins with him making dough and stuffing it with two pieces of gulab jamuns before smashing them. He then closes the dough, forming it into a paratha. Then he fries it on a boiling hot tawa. Once finished, he sets the gulab jamun paratha on a platter and drizzles it with sugar syrup (chashni) for extra sweetness. And the hot gulab jamun parantha was ready for service.

Gaurav Wasan, a food YouTuber, shared the video on Instagram with the caption "Gulab Jamun paratha. Will you try this?" Within a day of posting, the video received over 60,000 likes and several reactions. A user commented, "That's abuse with gulab jamun." Another amusing comment read, "Diabetes pro max approaching." "Filled with dangerous diabetes duo (carbs + sugar)," said another. One of the users asked, "Did you eat it?" "Where is the part you ate?" Meanwhile, a few people demanded justice for the delicious meal, stating, "We want justice," in the comments section.

Another video surfaced earlier last month, attracting the interest of the internet. It showed a Kolkata hawker cracking six eggs into a skillet filled with Fanta rather than oil to make an omelette. The odd delicacy was dubbed the Fanta omelet. He also added chopped tomatoes, onions, green chilies, and coriander to finish the dish, resulting in a mixture that most of you would not want to try or enjoy. Who knows.

The popular dish received varied reviews on social media, with many criticizing the vendor for coming up with a terrible idea.

