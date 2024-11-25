Ever wondered 'Fried Frog' as a Pizza topping? Chinese Pizza Hut sells so, foodies in disbelief | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : X Ever wondered 'Fried Frog' as a Pizza topping? See Pic

'Pizza', is a fast food that most people like to eat. Especially children like to eat pizza a lot. There are many big companies in the market that sell pizza but apart from that there are many small shopkeepers who make pizza themselves and sell it to people at a low price. You too must have tried many types of pizza till now and some of them must have become your favorites. But a pizza is being sold in China, knowing about which you are sure to be shocked. Let us tell you about that pizza.

You must have eaten non-veg pizza along with veg pizza to date but you would have rarely heard about frog pizza. According to the Yahoo website, a company in China is selling a pizza that has a thick crust. There is a red sauce base at the bottom and a whole fried bullfrog is placed on top. Black olives are placed on two halves of a boiled egg and placed on the pizza as the eyes of a frog.

Take a look at the post here:

"In proof that other countries/cultures prefer different types of proteins, Pizza Hut is offering a pizza topped with a frog for a limited time in China - and the frog is trending," David Henke said in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Korean news outlet Maeil Business Newspaper, this protein-packed pizza is named “Goblin Pizza” which was launched in collaboration with Dungeons and Dragons and took inspiration from one of the game's characters.

Netizens were abuzz with the unique presentation, as one user commented, “The stereotypes are right. They do eat everything.” Another user wrote, “Someone calls Gordon Ramsay! This is a culinary crime scene.”

“Guess they jumped on the idea of thinking outside the box," a third user commented. A fourth user said, “Cannot decide which is worse: The frog or the grotesque “eyeballs” above it.” A fifth user stated, “Wow, where do I order? Looks fab.”

Would you like to try this bizarre Frog Pizza?

