Men sing Lata Mangeshkar songs on Mumbai local train, viral video delights internet. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHILLED_YOGI Men sing Lata Mangeshkar songs on Mumbai local train

Trending News: A heartwarming video of a group of passengers singing and jamming to the tunes of the late legend Lata Mangeshkar on a Mumbai local train has gone viral online. The viral video is a reminder of the power of music to lift people's spirits and bring them together, even in mundane or challenging situations like a daily commute.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘@Chilled_Yogi’, and it shows the passengers singing a mashup of two of Mangeshkar's popular songs, ‘Sun Champa Sun Tara’ and ‘Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De’. They also banged on the walls and windows of the train to create a beat.

The enthusiasm and happiness of the passengers were infectious, and won many hearts online. The video has garnered over 21k views and 900 likes so far. Twitter users have praised the spirit of the men, with one user calling them "uncles [who] make our train journey so much more beautiful" and another simply saying, "Bindaas". "Small joys even in such a trampled space is just something else," a third user noted. "I miss Mumbai for this very lively spirit," a fourth expressed.

Watch the viral video of men singing Lata Mangeshkar songs on Mumbai local train:

Lata Mangeshkar was a beloved Indian singer known as the Nightingale of India, and her recent passing in February 2022 adds a bittersweet layer to the video. It serves as a tribute to her legacy and the joy that her music brought to people's lives, both in India and around the world.

ALSO READ:

This little girl dancing to Saami Saami at school is just cuteness overload. Watch

Haunting in Bijnor? Unmanned tractor starts on its own & smashes into UP shop. Watch

Spider crawls out of man's ear, viral video creeps out netizens. Watch

Read More Trending News