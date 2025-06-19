Meme war: Netizens react as Donald Trump hosts Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch Netizens respond to the high-stakes geopolitical meeting by unleashing a storm of hilarious memes using Bollywood clips.

Amid a period of high global geopolitical tensions, having a good laugh can be a way for us to relieve the stress that constant worrying news can cause. A few weeks after the military showdown between Pakistan and India and with the recently started Israel-Iran conflict, Indians took to the internet to laugh about the summit organised at the White House by President Donald Trump to host Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief.

With the Middle East in great geopolitical turmoil, the summit was organised to discuss ways of resolving the growing tensions in the region.

This meeting is not well seen in India, as New Delhi accuses Pakistan of funding terrorist groups at their frontier, including the ones responsible for the deadly attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

Indians responded to this event by posting memes of vintage Bollywood films mocking how out of place Munir was at the White House, as this meeting was the first time since 2001 that a Pakistani military leader held such talks with a U.S. President. Videos of characters at luxurious mansions where they don't belong or stealing food flourished on social media platforms.

Here is a list of a few memes that have been posted since the meeting:

