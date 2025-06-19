Did you know how Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Ed Sheeran's 'Sapphire' video was shot? Check details Ed Sheeran's "Sapphire" video features SRK's emotional moment and a Punjabi version of the song, showcasing the power of cross-cultural collaborations.

New Delhi:

Ed Sheeran's new song, "Sapphire", has taken the world by storm! Collecting more than 50 million views on YouTube within only two weeks alone, the song's popularity is four-pronged: shooting on Indian soil, a heart-wrenching duet with Arijit Singh, and an appearance by none other than the one and only Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)! But how did this surprise collaboration happen?

From Paddle to Platinum

The narrative starts with an invitation. SRK, being a hospitable person with a warm heart, invited Ed Sheeran to his house to play a friendly paddle game. What was a friendly paddle game turned out to be an impromptu creative collaboration. Ed himself narrates how he played paddle for three hours with the Bollywood icon prior to music becoming a point of conversation.

SRK, being the ever-so-visionary, suggested a song concept to Ed, who informed him that he should compose a song on that topic. Ed, recognising an opportunity, invited me to dinner the following night immediately. By nighttime, the song was already taking shape, with Ed even attempting to sing in Hindi!

A Chance Encounter and a Quick Cameo

The magic never stopped. Throughout the shoot, director Siddharth Anand (who had collaborated with SRK in Pathaan) mentioned that SRK was keen on meeting Ed. A sudden visit to SRK's home resulted in an off-the-cuff request: a cameo in the music video. SRK, the dutiful star, happily consented, which translated into an emotional moment that's documented in a behind-the-scenes clip.

More Than Just a Cameo:

The "Sapphire" video isn't merely a celebrity cameo. It's documenting the colourful culture of India, with Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai being where they filmed. Arijit Singh also pops up in the video, not merely with his amazing vocals (with a Punjabi phrase, no less!). but with Ed on a nice bike ride.

And the surprises do not end here! Ed has worked on a Punjabi version of "Sapphire", and the fans are waiting with bated breath for its release. The crossover of Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan in a cross-cultural collaboration is proof of how powerful odd combinations are and how magic happens.

