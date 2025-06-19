Malaysian reality star's old video of jumping off 200-foot bridge holding toddler sparks outrage | Watch A video dating from 2018 has resurfaced on social media, placing a Malaysian reality TV star who jumped off a 200-foot bridge holding a 2-year-old under heavy criticism.

New Delhi:

The video already shocked Malaysia when it first came out in 2018. It shows Mohd Redha Rozlan, a Malaysian reality star, bungee jumping from a 200-foot-high bridge while holding his then two-year-old daughter. Rozlan rose to fame as the 2014 Fear Factor Malaysia champion and as a contestant in the Japanese entertainment programme Ninja Warrior.

The video left many viewers shocked and fearing for the girl's safety as Mecca, Rozlan's daughter, appears visibly frightened and does not seem to have any safety gear on her while he proceeds to jump backwards from the top of the bridge.

Social media users were shocked by the potential danger the child was put under, and calls were made for the people responsible for the stunt to be punished. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Parents and operators should be locked up,” and another called their action “criminal”.

Response to the backlash

In response, Rozlan claims that his daughter had chosen to do the jump with him.

As per Free Malaysia Today, he said, “Mecca was the one who wanted to do the jump with me. There was no forcing. She enjoyed her first jump and requested to do it again, but I was afraid. She was also wearing a complete safety harness and gear."

Mohd Shafia Azmi, operator at Rentas Adventures, the group that organised the stunt, told the Mirror that “The equipment is inspected by our staff before someone does the jump. I understand that safety is a concern, as this activity is the first of its kind in Malaysia. We adhere to safety requirements, especially in the equipment used, such as the safety ropes, by engaging qualified service providers.”

However, even after all these explanations, lawyers still see the actions taken in the video as legally reprehensible.

Legal implications

Lawyers say that security norms were breached in the video, rendering both the father and the company that organised the jump liable to be charged for endangering the child's life.

Human rights lawyer Andrew Khoo, member of the Malaysian Bar's child rights committee, adds that charges can also be made against the woman who made the recording “for aiding or abetting”, as “she should have stopped it, but she did not and instead took a video of the whole incident”. He explains that letting a child take part in such a dangerous activity could be seen as putting the child at risk of physical or emotional harm, adding that this act is not only unsafe but also legally wrong.

Child rights lawyer Goh Siu Lin describes in the same way the stunt as “a serious lapse in judgement and a potential violation of laws designed to protect children”, noting that it is both uncommon and unsafe for children of that age to be involved in such stunts.” She added, “I have never heard of any child of that age being allowed to participate in such an extreme sport.”

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: An elderly couple on a vintage 'Titanic' Royal Enfield takes over the internet | Watch viral video