Meet 'Junjun', bear cub who is internet's cutest sensation after Moo Deng and Ava | Watch viral video

Junjun, the bear cub who is the internet's latest crush.

These days a bear cub, Junjun, has become everyone's favourite in the Shanghai Zoo. This one-year-old little bear is captivating all the visitors. Its pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

About 1 meter long and weighing more than 35 kg, Junjun looks like a cute puppy. Its cute looks and innocent actions have made it everyone's favourite. Many people come to the zoo just to take photos and videos.

On seeing this brown bear cub, anyone can mistake it for a puppy at first glance. Usually, fewer people visit the zoo in the cold of January, but Junjun is always ready to entertain his select audience.

This bear cub has now become the star of the zoo. One of its fans said, "Nothing could be cuter!" Junjun is the first child of his parents, but he is raised by the zoo staff. They give him toys, his favourite food, apples and honey.

Zoo employee Yang Junji said that everyone likes this playful and cheerful bear cub. He keeps playing in front of the visitors for hours. Junjun has now become the star not only of the zoo but also of social media.

Junjun's fame has spread on social media, with videos and pictures online commenting on his resemblance to Duffy, a teddy bear and popular Disney character.

The bear's favourite game is racing with his keepers, first chasing them, then being chased by them, but stopping to let them catch up.