Massive python gets entrapped in fishing net in Karnataka | Watch spine-chilling video

A 7-foot-long python that was struggling to survive after becoming tangled in a fishing net on a riverbank in the village of Agumbe, Karnataka, was saved by wildlife officials. Ajay Giri, the field director of the conservation and research organization Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS), shared a terrifying video of the rescue effort on Instagram.

Locals in Agumbe observed the python on the riverbank and alerted forest department authorities, who promptly called ARRS. The enormous snake was observed floating motionless in the water after unintentionally being entangled in the fishing net.

When ARRS personnel reached the spot, they used a restraining tube and cutters to cut the fishing net free from the python's body. The snake's stomach was enlarged, and Giri said in his post that it appeared to have eaten "something big."

“After inspection, we realised that the snake had consumed something big. The snake was gently removed from the net with the help of a restraining tube and scissors. It was gently bagged,” Giri said in his post.

The python was released into the wild after the rescue mission. “The best part was the snake didn't regurgitate its meal,” Giri said.

After the python was rescued, the ARRS team distributed some informative materials and also, conducted an awareness program for the locals.

Ajay Giri and his group saved a 12-foot-long King Cobra in July when it sought safety in a bush within the Agumbe home's compound. With millions of views, the video became viral.