Marrow Martini anyone? The US hotel serves luxe cocktail worth Rs 10 lakh along with 150 diamonds

The US hotel has recently made headlines by offering a one-of-a-kind, luxurious cocktail experience. This extravagant drink is worth a whopping Rs 10 lakh and comes with 150 diamonds, making it a truly unique and opulent experience. The hotel, known for its lavish offerings and high-end amenities, has taken its luxury game to the next level with this lavish cocktail. The ingredients of the drink are carefully selected and include rare and expensive liquors, jewels, and precious metals.

What Is Marrow Martini?

Put simply, this beverage epitomizes opulence. The stunning Marrow Martini is the result of a partnership between upscale jeweller Marrow Fine and the fashionable Italian eatery Adalina. With its astounding price tag of $13,000 (more than Rs 10 lakh), this lavish beverage is sure to make history for its extravagance.

The Michelin Guide named Colin Hofer, general manager of Adalina, 'Sommelier of the Year' in 2022 for creating the special drink. A press release states that the Marrow Martini is matched with a stunning 9-carat diamond tennis necklace from Marrow Fine, which is set in 14-carat gold and has 150 diamonds total.

Ingredients used for Marrow Martini

The drink itself, according to Fox News Digital, has strong, sophisticated flavours. It has chilli liqueur, lemon basil olive oil, clarified heirloom tomato water, and Clase Azul Mezcal. Before being delivered to the customer, the drink is displayed under a glass chandelier and paired with a necklace adorned with diamonds for an additional dramatic effect.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Hofer said, “What makes the Marrow Martini truly unique is the seamless fusion of fine jewellery and luxury dining. It’s not just about the cocktail—it’s about creating an elevated experience.”

"Instead of traditional spirits like gin or vodka, I chose Mezcal because I believe it has untapped potential as a luxury spirit. Mezcal, much like heirloom jewellery, is often overlooked despite its richness. The particular Mezcal we use is a rare, sought-after brand made from Green Agave, native to the deserts of San Luis Potosí, Mexico,” he explained further.

