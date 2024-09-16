'Bro got a death subscription': Man's swimming pool stunt proves to be harmful, netizen reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Man's swimming pool stunt proves to be harmful in a viral video.

Some people like to do stunts. Wherever you see them, you can see them doing some stunt or the other. They like to complete even the work that can be done easily by doing stunts. But sometimes doing these stunts proves to be costly for them. Many such videos have gone viral on social media in which it is seen how people have been injured while doing stunts. If you have not seen those videos, then a video is going viral right now. In that video, it is seen how doing stunts sometimes proves to be harmful to oneself.

Doing stunts proved costly for the person

The video that is going viral on social media right now has been recorded near a small swimming pool. In the video, it is seen that a person is wearing a swimming costume and is standing on the edge of the pool. But due to doing a stunt, he is facing the opposite direction of the pool. After his recording starts, he prepares to go into the pool by doing a 'backflip'. After this, he does a back flip but his stunt goes wrong. The person gets stuck in the space left between the pool and the floor. He must have been hurt a lot in this stunt.

Watch the viral video here

This video has been shared on Instagram from an account named americasgotnotalent. Till the time of writing the news, the video has received more than 2 lakh 66 thousand likes. After watching the video, a user wrote - it could have been worse. Another user wrote - he is lucky, very lucky. The third user wrote - at least he knows how to do a backflip. Another user wrote - very bad things happened to him.

