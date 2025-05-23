Man denied parking over Hindi, says English should be made a mandatory language A Bengaluru-based techie took to X to share that he was denied parking for speaking in Hindi. Following this, he said that English should be made a mandatory language in India. Check out the post here.

A Bengaluru-based techie took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that he was denied parking for speaking in Hindi. Following this, he said that English should be made a mandatory language in India. There has been an ongoing debate over the use of regional language in a particular region, and this has been seen quite a lot in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra. A lot of people have time and again suggested that people who live in these states should learn the language, however, critics don't agree with it.

In the post, he said, "Today, I was denied parking just because I asked the person to move aside in Hindi. I'm okay with what happened, but hear me out, folks...To everyone talking about preserving language and culture, whether in Maharashtra, Karnataka, or any other state, are you actually enrolling your children in schools that teach in the regional language, or are they studying in English-medium schools?"

He further added, "Let's be honest. The younger generation today is far more comfortable speaking in English than in their mother tongue. Cities are seeing this more, and rural areas will catch up.

"We're surrounded by English everywhere. So, why not just make English a mandatory language? (while you continue to have your regional language as the second one) A good fraction of people are halfway there or have some familiarity with the English language for the above reasons.

"By the way, I am not asking everyone to converse in it, but English can be that one language that everyone would know to some extent, and would be okay if someone speaks in it (unlike what we have today). This would make our lives so much simpler, and finally we can shift our focus to the real problems - infrastructure, employment and job, education, research and innovation, cleanliness, climate change, healthcare, corruption, urban planning, etc., we have plenty."

The post has sparked a conversation. It garnered more than 217K views since it was posted. A lot of users also shared their opinions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "We don’t see people demanding the natives of foreign countries like Germany, France, etc to speak English/Hindi/etc. In those places, most of us TRY to speak the native language. Why the hypocrisy?"

Another user commented, "This is weird. I have lived in Bangalore for a decade, and I survived speaking broken Hindi (as I speak Malayalam) as no one could speak English. I never faced issue with this. This doesn’t look like the Bangalore I knew."

A third comment read, "Honestly, this is such a valid point. We talk a lot about preserving languages, but when it comes to our own kids, most of us choose English-medium schools. Why? Because it’s practical. We’re already surrounded by English in everything—apps, menus, ads, labels—you name it. Making English a common language doesn’t mean disrespecting our roots. It just makes everyday interactions smoother. At the end of the day, we’ve got bigger problems to solve as a country."

