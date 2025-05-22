'Typical coloniser behaviour': US luxury retailer sells Indian 'jhola' bag for Rs 4,100, netizens react While the high price tag may seem exorbitant for a simple jhola bag, it is also a reflection of the growing demand for cultural diversity and uniqueness in the luxury fashion market.

The US luxury brand selling Indian jhola bags for a whopping price of Rs 4,100 has caused quite a stir on social media. The humble jhola bag, which is traditionally used by rural Indian women to carry their daily essentials, has now been rebranded as a luxury item by these international brands.

The American luxury brand Nordstrom is selling the lowly jhola for $48 (₹4,100). Marketed as a quirky, repurposed accessory, the Japanese business Puebco calls it the "Indian Souvenir Bag."

According to Nordstrom, it is "a must-have for any traveller or lover of Indian culture" and is a "stylish bag, adorned with unique designs, perfect for carrying your essentials while showing off your love for a beautiful country." With names like "Ramesh Special Namkeen" and "Chetak Sweets," which are well-known in India, the bag's strong Hindi language has been turned into an eye-catching selling element.

An Instagram handle @nishapash shared the video and wrote, “Next it’s gonna be some “spiced and crisped snacks”. But we know that it’s just Haldirams. (don’t confuse this with inclusivity).”

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video went viral in no time and has garnered loads of reactions from the netizens. Some argue that it brings recognition and value to a traditional Indian product. It also highlights the growing trend of Western brands capitalising on traditional and indigenous designs from developing countries.

One user wrote, "48 dollars for this. my indian heart is about to cry,” while another one wrote, “Wasn’t only Vimal tobacco Jhola was popular, what’s this cheap looking namkeen thaila doing."

The third user wrote, "Typical colonizer behavior rehashing stolen ideas." Another user commented, "Indian aesthetics are taking over!"

