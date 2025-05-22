Wife hitting husband with slipper on moving bike in Lucknow sparks outrage A video of a woman hitting her husband on a moving bike has grabbed the attention of netizens. The video is from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user, 'Ghar ke Kalesh'. Check out the video here.

A video of a woman hitting her husband on a moving bike has grabbed the attention of netizens. There are several videos that go viral regularly, however, there are some videos that grab the attention of the viewers and eventually lead to a conversation or an outrage. This is one of the videos, and people have called out the assault of the man. The video also raises questions on public safety, road safety and domestic conflict.

The video is from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user, 'Ghar ke Kalesh'. In the video, the man can be seen riding the bike and the woman is the pillion rider. As the video proceeds, the woman is seen assaulting the man with a slipper and also shouting at him.

In the entire video, the man is seen to be focused on driving the motorcycle. He stays calm and doesn't even turn his head or react to the blows. In the video, both the man and the woman are seen without helmets, which raises road safety concerns.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 459.4K views. Several of them have also commented on the video and shared their opinion.

One of the users wrote, "This could easily lead to an accident..." Another wrote, "Not good. Accident may happen."

A third user commented, "Some marriages are scary." One user took a hilarious dig and said, "Kya kya dekha pdra hai, aaj ke yug mai. Hay bhagwan kash mai 1970 mai paida hua hota!"

