Man cycles over 12,000 km across India with pet dog, video goes viral | WATCH

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a man travelling across India. What caught the internet's attention is that he was cycling across the nation that too with his pet dog.

In the video, he shares that he has cycled more than 12,00 km across India, with his pet dog, Charlie. He also revealed that he is on a mission to visit the 12 Jyotirlingas and Char Dhams across India.

He says, "Hello, mera naam Sonu hai, main Bihar se hu, maine abhi tak 12,000 kilometre se bhi zyada cycling karli hai. Mujhe ghar se nikle hue 11 mahine se zyada ho gaye hain. Main apne Charlie ke saath travel kar raha hu. Ye mera peecha kabhi nahi chodti, main cycle leke jata hu toh peeche-peeche aa jaati hai.” (Hello, my name is Sonu, I’m from Bihar. I’ve cycled more than 12,000 kilometers so far. It’s been over 11 months since I left home. I’m traveling with my Charlie. She never leaves my side—whenever I take my cycle, she follows me everywhere.)"

Sonu revealed that he has visited Rameshwaram, Kedarnath, and Badrinath and was on his way to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. His caption read, "Reposting this beautiful moment again Pehle wale video ka voice chala gaya tha, par is memory ko main khona nahi chahta tha. Yeh sirf ek video nahi hai, meri aur Charlie ki journey ka ek hissa hai – pyaar, dosti aur safar ka."

His video garnered nearly 507K views since being posted. Several users took to the comment section to share their reactions.

One user wrote, "Just amazing Buddy. Truly an inspiration." Another user commented, "Charlie living the dream life of many!"

A third user wrote, " All the best dost. Bas Charlie ka khayal rakhna."

