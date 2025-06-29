Bengaluru man comes up with 'Newton's fourth law of motion' after being stuck in traffic A Bengaluru man shared a screenshot of Google Maps on X, which show the time required to cover a distance of 3.6 km. The time needed to reach the destination was mentioned to be 48 mins, for a distance of 3.6 km. The caption of his post caught the attention of netizens. Check out his post here.

New Delhi:

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic. However, there have been recent reports which suggest that the traffic congestion in the city has increased which has made daily commute difficult. A man from Bengaluru took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the traffic ordeal of "India's Silicon Valley".

Lalit Gour shared a screenshot of Google Maps on X, which show the time required to cover a distance of 3.6 km. The time needed to reach the destination was mentioned to be 48 mins, for a distance of 3.6 km.

While most people were shocked with the time needed, some were amused with the caption of Gour. In his caption, he shared 'Newton's fourth law of motion'. His caption read, "Newton's fourth law of motion : A Bangalore auto at rest will remain at rest."

Several users took to the comments section to share their reaction. The post garnered more than 6.5K views since being posted.

One of the users wrote, "This is crazy! Chal ke challe jaao. Stampede ka dhyan rakhna sirf!" to which the author replied, "just had dosa at a hotel.. thankfully, no airplane crashed there. it's 12.30 already , lifes good so far."

Another user commented, "Damn. 48 mins for 3.6km. I just drove to the office, 19 km in 50 mins." A third user wrote, "No words when it comes to Bengaluru traffic" to which the author replied, "Crazy bro. When an interviewer asks, 'Where do you see yourself in 5 years?' I just think... still stuck in Bangalore traffic."

One user wrote, "3.6 km road takes 48 minutes to cover? Omg! It takes just 2-3 minutes here in my place actually.."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez exchange vows in fairytale Venice wedding: See Pics