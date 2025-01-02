Man continues to record himself after being bitten by diamondback rattlesnake, says 'What a meme'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Man continues to record after being bitten by diamondback rattlesnake

A man in Florida continued to record himself after being bitten by a diamondback rattlesnake. David Humplett, a 25-year-old social media influencer was out in the woods off a roadway on Shired Island in Dixie County when he got bitten. Humplett is a budding wildlife influencer who was accompanied by his friends.

After being bitten by the snake, he started recording himself. His friends stood there in silence while he pulled up his jeans to show this bleeding wound. In the video, which was shared by internet personality Collin Rugg on X (formerly Twitter), Hemplett says, "Welp, I’m cooked."

Rugg's post on X reads, "Florida man accepts his fate after being bitten by a diamondback rattlesnake, says he is "cooked" but at least it will make a good meme. Gotta respect his commitment to the meme game. Social media influencer David Humplett told the snake "good game" (gg) before he was rushed to the hospital, appearing to accept that he may not make it. Humplett received 88 vials of antivenom and is miraculously expected to survive. He has been in the ICU for two *weeks* as doctors continue to fight the venom."

The post has received more than 19 million views and more than 86K likes. After he was bitten by the snake, Humplett was taken to UF Health Shands by helicopter. His wife who is a UF Health nurse said, "Internally, I’m panicking but externally, I’m reassuring him, ‘You’re going to be fine,'" according to WCJB.com.

Netizens were quite amused and several of them took to the comments section to express their views. One of them wrote, "That looks like it could be an 8' to 10' Diamondback. It is one of the biggest Diamondback snakes I have ever seen in my life."

Another wrote, "This man is setting a really bad example for the younger generation, and all for internet fame. Hopefully, he was just in shock. I hope he recovers ok and I truly hope he sets a better example for his peers as far as how to handle emergency situations. If a person’s first thought is, “Oh, what a meme!” They have a lot to learn about life and priorities."

A third user wrote, "Usually it the babies who have the worst venom but that one is enormous! He is lucky."

