Mahakumbh 2025: Noida residents create Triveni Sangam in housing society's swimming pool | WATCH Residents of a housing society in Noida poured collected water from Triveni Sangam into a pool, performed the rituals and took the sacred dip. Watch the video here.

Mahakumbh Mela is set to conclude today, February 26, with the Maha Shivratri Snan. Mahakumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, is taking place at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The government and authorities have left no stone unturned to make the event a success. According to reports, more than 60 crore people have taken the holy dip ay Triveni Sangam which is the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

People from across the globe and from different walks of life attended the Mahakumbh, however, there were people who couldn't attend it. Some of these people relied on 'digital snan' and some relied on those who collected water from the holy confluence.

In one such event, residents of a housing society in Noida poured the collected water into a pool, performed the rituals and took the sacred dip. A video of women performing the rituals has gone viral on the internet. You can also hear them chanting "Har Har Mahadev!"

While the Noida residents took a dip at the makeshift Triveni Sangam, several social media users shared their views.

One of the users wrote, "Actually it's good , instead of stampede also not happen also river water will be clean , I think its good."

Another commented, "If that's not a personal pool than there should be an action." A third wrote, "A river stays pure because it keeps flowing, avoiding stagnation. Meanwhile, these guys are out here sprinkling a drop of it into a stagnant chlorine pool like it’s some magical potion. Yep, totally purified now."

One of the comments read, "Still better then increase traffic and create chaos on roads."

In another instance, a man from Prayagraj have been offering 'digital snan' to several devotees who weren't able to make it to Mahakumbh. People sent him their photos on WhatsApp and then he printed them which was then followed by dipping the photos in Triveni Sangam. The entire cost of the process was Rs 1,100.

ALSO READ: Indian woman watches Pakistani best friend’s wedding on FaceTime, 'so close yet so far' | Watch viral video