Indian woman watches Pakistani best friend’s wedding on FaceTime, 'so close yet so far' | Watch viral video An Indian woman watched her Pakistani best friend's wedding on FaceTime. The video touched millions of hearts and went viral on the internet.

Friendship is not dependent on any border, but sometimes borders take away the opportunity to meet loved ones. One such emotional video is going viral on social media, in which an Indian woman is seen getting happy and emotional after watching her Pakistani best friend's wedding on FaceTime. This video touched the hearts of millions of people and is being shared widely on the internet.

This video has been shared by a choreographer named Annaika Ahuja on her Instagram account. In the video, she can be seen watching her childhood friend's wedding on the mobile screen via FaceTime, because she could not attend the wedding due to not getting a visa. She wrote in the caption of the video, "I was forced to watch my best friend's wedding on FaceTime because the two countries do not get along."

In another emotional post, he wrote, "bajrangi bhaijaan, taaron ke neeche se Pakistan pohoncha do? (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, take me to Pakistan under the stars?) 'So close but yet so far' this feeling came true when my sister became a bride and my heart remained on the other side of the border."

This video has been viewed more than 3.41 lakh times so far and it is becoming increasingly viral. Thousands of users have expressed their feelings on this. One user wrote, "Just imagine how the people during 1947 must've felt when they were getting separated from their loved ones," while another one wrote, "can’t imagine i would want to jump out of the screen so bad, props to the person holding the phone the whole time."

ALSO READ: Pakistan man surprises his bride-to-be with a Shah Rukh Khan-style visit before wedding | Watch viral video