'Step to justice': Consumer triumphs after 11-year legal battle over defective shoes

After an 11-year legal battle, a customer from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, has finally won a case against a shopkeeper who refused to replace a pair of faulty shoes purchased for Rs 600. The district consumer court has ordered the shopkeeper to pay Rs 3,040, including penalties and compensation.

Shoes fall apart after two days

The incident began in 2013 when Shivraj Thackeray, a resident of Balaghat, purchased a pair of shoes for Rs 600 from Jyoti Footwear, a shop in Subhash Chowk. Just two days later, the soles of the shoes detached. When Thackeray approached the shopkeeper to request a free replacement, the shopkeeper refused. Despite Thackeray offering to exchange the shoes for another pair from the same brand, the shopkeeper demanded additional payment, leading to a heated argument.

11-year legal struggle for justice

Dissatisfied with the shopkeeper's response, Thackeray filed a complaint with the Balaghat District Consumer Forum. After receiving only a modest compensation, Thackeray appealed the decision to the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission in Bhopal. The case, which lasted from 2013 to 2024, concluded with the state commission ruling against the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper was ordered to pay the original Rs 600 along with 6% annual interest, Rs 1,000 for physical and mental distress, and Rs 1,000 for appeal damages, totaling Rs 3,040.

Consumer expresses satisfaction

Following the court's decision, the Balaghat District Consumer Forum ensured that the compensation was delivered to Thackeray. After more than a decade of persistence, Thackeray expressed his satisfaction with the justice served.

