Man shares academic achievements on dating app, internet user says 'LinkedIn nahi Tinder hai yeh'

Man shares academic achievements on dating apps.

There are many dating apps available today. People write good and informative things in their bio to make themselves look different from others. But recently, a person's bio on a dating app got trolled a lot on social media. His profile has taken the dating game on Tinder to a different level.

This guy is an IIT pass-out student and instead of sharing things related to his personality, he wrote about his academic achievements. Now a screenshot of this person's profile has been shared by an ex-user. Sharing the screenshot of the Tinder profile, the user wrote in the caption - "These IIT nerds should be banned from using dating sites. LinkedIn nahi Tinder hai ye (This is not Tinder, this is LinkedIn)"

The man shared his academic achievements on Tinder

From the screenshot shared, it was revealed that the IIT pass-out has written all the details in his profile bio on Tinder, including his high school percentage and where he is currently working. The guy said that he had scored 94% marks in class 10th. He had 99.5% marks in 12th. He had secured the 1027th rank in JEE Mains. While his rank in JEE Advanced was 42nd. The guy also said that he has also received NTSE and KVPY scholarships. He has done B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering from IIT Bombay. Further, in his profile, he has mentioned that he works in Infosys. At the end, the guy also mentioned his height which is 5 feet 10 inches.

People's reactions to the viral post

This viral post of the person has been seen by more than 4 lakh people and liked by 9 thousand people. At the same time, some people have also given their reactions by commenting on this post. One user wrote - "Brother, even after doing so much, you do not have a girl." Another wrote - "Really, Tinder is not for people like these." The third wrote - "Brother, by this time you will get married. Tell your family members and have an arranged marriage, you will not get anything here even after this."

