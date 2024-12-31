'Made my day': Blinkit's compassionate message for customer ordering from hospital wins hearts online

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Blinkit's sweet message for customer wins hearts

Blinkit, an online grocery delivery business, captured many hearts on social media after a consumer recognized a simple gesture they made. The consumer, who was ordering products from a hospital, discovered that once Blinkit knew his location, the company emailed him and his family well wishes.

"Blinkit's small gesture just made my day. While ordering from the hospital, I saw this message on the Blinkit UI: 'We noticed your order is from a hospital. Sending you and your dear ones our warmest wishes.' This is a very small thing they can ignore among thousands of customers, but this can lift someone's mood who has been in the hospital for the last few days. It's great to see companies go beyond transactions and show genuine care for their customers," wrote Prabhat Motwani in the post.

Image Source : LINKEDINBlinkit

He also shared a screenshot of Blinkit's homepage, where the notice can be found.

Image Source : LINKEDINBlinkit

This post was shared on June 30. Since it was posted, it has received about 6,000 likes, and the number is growing. The post has also received countless likes and comments.

Several LinkedIn users appreciated the company's ''unexpected kindness,'' while some shared similar experiences.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Definitely a noble step. I ordered some stuff from the hospital today through Blinkit and called the delivery person to ask him to deliver it to our room. I was skeptical that he might give reasons like no parking. But he delivered it to our room without any questions. Thank you people for your empathy."

Another user said, ''A couple of weeks back, I was hospitalized and had ordered some stuff from Blinkit in the hospital. Due to the hospital security, the delivery person wasn't able to come to my room, but since we had spoken on call and he heard my voice, he knew I was in a bad condition. Finally, the delivery person was able to convince the security and made it to my room with one of the security. While leaving, he said some comforting words and made me teary. I always say it's the little things in life, and this was one!"

A social media user commented, "Indian companies are slowly but steadily moving into being more and more customer-centric. Zomato/Blinkit have never failed us in such initiatives and are raising the bar each day. Appreciate such kind gestures and hoping to see more companies to follow and append."

“Zomato has had this feature since the COVID-19 pandemic if your geolocation was a hospital or you ticked a box indicating it’s for an isolating person. They’ve carried it forward into Blinkit. Nice," a user wrote.

What are your thoughts on this sweet gesture by Blinkit?

