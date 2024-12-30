'Chawal ki bori': Viral video of US woman flaunting basmati rice bag leaves internet amused | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Viral video of US woman flaunting basmati rice bag leaves internet amused.

In today's time, where luxury bags have become the pride of every woman, an American woman caught everyone's attention with her unique style. The woman used a Basmati rice bag as a tote bag instead of an expensive handbag. This unique incident was seen in a salon in America. The video of the bag which is becoming increasingly viral on social media has been shared by a woman named Amanda John Mangalathil. In the video, the woman jokingly said that this trend is available in India at very cheap prices. This unique style created a stir on the Internet and users are giving many funny reactions, calling it the "OG tote bag".

In this video, a US is seen confidently carrying a bag of basmati rice. In the viral Instagram video, Amanda says, "You should see what is trending in America. And you can get it easily. It is available in India at very cheap prices."

While sharing the video, she captioned it, "Who thought a basmati rice bag would be trending in America, Indian girls let’s go for it, let’s be proud of our Chacks or Boris and use them to our advantage!"

Take a look at the viral basmati tote bag video here:

The video created a stir on the internet and has been viewed more than 8 lakh 45 thousand times so far. At the same time, more than 6 thousand people have liked it. Many social media users made funny comments comparing it to Vimal's tote bag. One user wrote, "The tote bag is unisex, I have also seen my Scottish friends using it." At the same time, another user joked, "Oh, I threw away my last rice bag. I should have followed you earlier."

