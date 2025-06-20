London restaurant's 'hottest curry challenge' goes wrong, man sits on street drenched in sweat | Watch A London restaurant goes viral after sharing a video of a customer suffering after its “hottest curry challenge”, a few days after publishing a video of the same type.

Bengal Village, an Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant on Brick Lane in London, is going viral because of its “hottest curry challenge” challenge.

A recently published video shows a man named Daniel attempting the infamous challenge. It begins with the owner, Raj, serving the dish wearing a gas mask. Daniel is then seen a few moments later, grimacing, visibly in pain, sitting on the street, drenched in sweat, while Raj serves him a glass of mango lassi to ease the pain and encourages him to continue the challenge.

This clip comes just a few days after another viral video was published showing a different customer trying the challenge and also showing distress after only a few bites. Various videos have been shared on social media, showing the effect on challengers of eating so many chillies.

Some reports even suggest a participant came close to hospitalisation, underscoring the risk of the challenge.

The restaurant claims to make the hottest curry in London, with 72 varieties of chilli, reportedly including Carolina Reaper, Scotch Bonnet, various forms of naga and bird's eye, and snake chilli. The chillies are ground into a powder, then blended with spices, including fenugreek, mustard seed, and cumin. It also includes onion, garlic, and ghee, resulting in a thick, dark red chicken dish.

While the viral videos have drawn attention and foot traffic to Bengal Village, they've also sparked debate online about the safety and ethics of promoting such an extreme food challenge. Some viewers are amused; others are concerned, especially given the reports of health scares.

Despite the risks, the challenge seems to be drawing in spice lovers and thrill-seekers, helping Bengal Village establish itself as a hotspot for viral food dares in London.

