Kylie Jenner ‘copied’ Sridevi? Netizens think Bollywood superstar's look was borrowed by American model

Kylie Jenner is a fashion queen and there's no doubt about it. Her looks are copied and recreated by millions across the world. But netizens it is Kylie who recently copied a look. And who do think inspired her? None other than the Bollywood fashion icon, Sridevi. some time back, Kylie had shared a photo of herself wearing a metallic shimmery top with a hood over her head. Netizens found a photo of the late actress who had donned a similar for her photoshoot.

Many shared the photos of the two celebrities on Twitter claiming Kylie 'copied' the look. "Kylie Jenner latest outfit looks almost indentical to the outfit of Sridevi wore way back in 1980," a user wrote. "#KylieJenner latest outfit looks almost identical to the outfit Sridevi wore way back in 1990. This is a proof that #Sridevi was way ahead of her time in terms of style & fashion. #KylieJenner #SrideviLivesForever #FirstFemaleSuperstar #SrideviSena #ProudSridevians @KylieJenner (sic)," said another. Sample some of these tweets:

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner wore the dress earlier this month in London when she was there to support Travis Scott at one of his first major gigs since the Astroworld tragedy. Kylie captioned the photo by borrowing the lyrics of Beyoncé's “forever I’m that girl” caption. check out

Talking about Bollywood's first female superstar, Sridevi, who died in 2018 in Dubai, was born in 1963. She was known for her roles in films such as 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Judaai', 'English Vinglish', and 'Mom'.

It was 1996, when the actress tied the knot with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The two welcomed Janhvi, whom the late actress fondly called Janu, in 1997. In 2000, she gave birth to Khushi.

