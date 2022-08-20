Saturday, August 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Kylie Jenner ‘copied’ Sridevi? Netizens think Bollywood superstar's look was borrowed by American model

Kylie Jenner ‘copied’ Sridevi? Netizens think Bollywood superstar's look was borrowed by American model

Kylie Jenner ‘copied’ Sridevi? Netizens think so after an old photo of the Bollywood superstar and Kylie's recent pic wearing almost similar outfits went viral on social media. Their makeup also looks the same. Take a look!

Vaishali Jain Written By: Vaishali Jain New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2022 11:50 IST
Sridevi, Kylie Jenner
Image Source : TWITTER/MUSKANFAISALL Sridevi, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a fashion queen and there's no doubt about it. Her looks are copied and recreated by millions across the world. But netizens it is Kylie who recently copied a look. And who do think inspired her? None other than the Bollywood fashion icon, Sridevi. some time back, Kylie had shared a photo of herself wearing a metallic shimmery top with a hood over her head. Netizens found a photo of the late actress who had donned a similar for her photoshoot. 

Many shared the photos of the two celebrities on Twitter claiming Kylie 'copied' the look. "Kylie Jenner latest outfit looks almost indentical to the outfit of Sridevi wore way back in 1980," a user wrote. "#KylieJenner latest outfit looks almost identical to the outfit Sridevi wore way back in 1990. This is a proof that #Sridevi was way ahead of her time in terms of style & fashion. #KylieJenner #SrideviLivesForever #FirstFemaleSuperstar #SrideviSena #ProudSridevians @KylieJenner (sic)," said another. Sample some of these tweets:

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner wore the dress earlier this month in London when she was there to support Travis Scott at one of his first major gigs since the Astroworld tragedy. Kylie captioned the photo by borrowing the lyrics of Beyoncé's “forever I’m that girl” caption. check out

Related Stories
The Kardashians premiere launch: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson turn heads as they walk hand in hand

The Kardashians premiere launch: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson turn heads as they walk hand in hand

Kylie Jenner is 'not ready' to share her baby boy's new name; here's why

Kylie Jenner is 'not ready' to share her baby boy's new name; here's why

Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 looks invite funniest memes and jokes

Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 looks invite funniest memes and jokes

Most Followed On Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo tops list with 451 mn followers; next is Kylie Jenner

Most Followed On Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo tops list with 451 mn followers; next is Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's hot pics in bold bikini top leaves netizens shocked

Kylie Jenner's hot pics in bold bikini top leaves netizens shocked

Kylie Jenner accused of 'cosplaying as middle class'

Kylie Jenner accused of 'cosplaying as middle class'

Climate criminals: Taylor Swift, Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z among celebs who are private jet polluters

Climate criminals: Taylor Swift, Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z among celebs who are private jet polluters

Talking about Bollywood's first female superstar, Sridevi, who died in 2018 in Dubai, was born in 1963. She was known for her roles in films such as 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Judaai', 'English Vinglish', and 'Mom'.

It was 1996, when the actress tied the knot with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The two welcomed Janhvi, whom the late actress fondly called Janu, in 1997. In 2000, she gave birth to Khushi.

Don't miss these:

Boycott Liger trends: Vijay Deverakonda fans bash trolls for not supporting 'self-made' star

Amitabh Bachchan-Nitin Gadkari pose for picture BUT netizens spot something bizarre. Can you see it?

Read More Trending News

Top News

Latest News