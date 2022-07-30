Korean Students groove to Madhuri Dixit's popular song 'Ghaghra'. Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GEETU76657160 Korean Students

As we all love K-dramas and K-pop, Koreans too have a strong liking for Bollywood! And a video showing a few Korean students grooving to the song Ghagra from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani viral video is the proof! In the recent clip that has now gone viral on social media, a group of Korean students, all decked up in beautiful traditional Indian outfits, can be seen grooving to the tunes of the Madhuri Dixit's foot-tapping number. Ever since the video surfaced online, Indian social media users have been sharing and loving it!

For the vibrant dance video, the students are seen dressed in traditional Indian attire, where the girls are dolled up in ghagras and the boys opted for kurta pyjama. ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala's father gets son's face inked on his arm, singer's mother inscribe 'Sarwan Putt'

Netizens were quite impressed with the performance. A wrote, "OMG! They are doing it so well. I wish to see the whole video.” Another said, "All kids are looking so good in Indian attires." Next comment read, "I loved their dance."

What do you think of the video? Didn't they nail the hook step of the song

