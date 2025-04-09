Kolkata's Kali temple serves 'noodles and fried rice' as prasad, know other unique details It is natural to be shocked, but the reality is that noodles are offered as prasad in this temple of Kolkata. Let's know where this temple is located in the metropolis and what its whole story is.

There is a city in our country that is famous all over the world for its cuisine and festivals. Yes! You guessed it right; this city is Kolkata; it is also known as the 'City of Joy.' The street foods of Kolkata have a different story altogether. Apart from Chinese food, there is also a temple in this city where Kali Maa gets spicy dishes like noodles and momos as bhog-prasad.

Where is the temple located?

This small temple of Kolkata contains the Indo-Chinese heritage in itself. This temple is located in Tangra, and it is known as the 'Chinese Kali Mandir.' The temple is said to be 60 years old. As per the name of the temple, not only Hindus but also Chinese people have a lot of faith here.

History of the temple

If reports are to be believed, locals say that a long time ago, there were two stones near a big tree. People used to put red powder on them and pray every day. Later, an extraordinary incident happened: during that time, a Chinese boy fell very ill, and no medicine was working in his treatment. In such a situation, the worried parents prayed to Goddess Kali on those stones, and then miraculously, their boy got better.

Saturdays are particularly important at the temple, with large celebrations held in honour of the goddess. During Diwali, the temple is lit up with candles, but devotees also burn special incense and paper to ward off evil spirits, according to reports.

Everything about Chinese prasad

Eventually, noodles—a mainstay of Chinese cooking—were included in the temple's gifts. The practice of serving special foods to deities was one of the customs brought to Kolkata by the large number of Chinese refugees who came there during the Chinese Civil War. They eventually began serving Maa Kali noodles, which eventually became a regular bhog (prasad). Devotees now regard noodles, momos, and other Chinese foods to be supernatural blessings from Maa Kali, and they accept them as prasad.

How to reach

You may get there by taking the subway to Rabindra Sadan Station and getting on a bus that is going to Topsia or Science City. The temple is open from sunrise to dusk, seven days a week.

