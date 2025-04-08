Bengali wedding's 'calorie-conscious menu' has left netizens intrigued, see viral pic The advent of calorie-conscious Bengali wedding food menu is a welcome change in the traditional food culture. However, it has left the netizens amused.

The Bengali wedding is a big bash with bright colours, upbeat music, and lip-smacking food. It is a celebration of love, culture, and tradition. But one thing about this festive occasion that usually goes unnoticed is the food menu. Bengali weddings have traditionally been famous for their lavish and decadent spread of food, but in recent times, a new trend has started – 'calorie-conscious' food menu. This has made netizens curious about the shift in the traditional wedding food culture.

An image of a wedding invitation, said to be from West Bengal, has gained widespread attention on social media. The cause? It featured a calorie-aware menu filled with playful remarks, providing a guilt-free opportunity to indulge in the festivities without compromising fitness objectives.

The picture, shared by a user on Reddit, was titled "Calorie memo (or meme?)". It included a variety of dishes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, with each one labeled with its calorie count.

The welcome note on the menu read: "Though we are here to celebrate L&T (Love and Togetherness), we are not on any 90-hour work agenda. So please make yourselves comfortable and enjoy the dinner without wasting food."

The note also asked guests to hit the dance floor after enjoying the food to shed a few calories: "GST is nil because what you consumed in the stalls, we hope you burnt in the games as well. Jokes apart! You might be thinking we are calorie conscious. No way! But it's not good to hold all the carbs. So, let's hit the dance floor and burn some calories."

Take a look at the viral food menu here:

Bengali wedding food menu.

Social media users were amazed at the twist. One of the users wrote, "It is a dream food menu for a gym-goer," while another user wrote, "Bro its not 1200 Kcal in total, nearly 1600 at least." The third user wrote, "I miss bengali weddings so much. North Indian weddings are usually vegetarian but on bengali weddings are almost all non vegetarian."

