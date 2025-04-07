Elderly man dances his heart out on ‘Dope Shope’ at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Kolkata concert | WATCH Witness the energy and enthusiasm of an elderly man dancing to 'Dope Shope' at Yo Yo Honey Singh's Kolkata concert. Watch the heartwarming video and get ready to be entertained.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh wrapped up his much-anticipated 10-city India tour with a fantastic performance in Kolkata. The 'Lungi Dance' hitmaker, who returned with the greatest 'blockbuster' tour of 2025, lit up the stage with thrilling performances in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune.

However, a heartfelt and exciting moment from the event swiftly took the focus. In a now-viral video, an elderly man wearing a turban, the father of content creator Jasprit Panesar, became the surprise star of the show.

During the concert, Honey Singh observed an old man dancing energetically in the audience and encouraged him to join him onstage. The man vaulted the barricade without hesitation, making his way past the cheering throng to the stage. When he arrived, he stunned everyone with his infectious energy and dance movements as he grooved to the original music 'Dope Shope.'

His exciting performance had the audience shouting with excitement, clapping and cheering him on. Despite his age, he matched the song's beats with young zeal, making the occasion even more memorable.

Yo Yo Honey Singh himself posted a video of the exhilarating moment to social media, praising the elderly man's energy and attitude with the statement, "My forever young fans!!!"

Later, Jaspirt Panesar also shared the entire video in a post on Instagram. "My dad had a crazy moment here at Honey Singh's concert in Kolkata," Jaspirt said in the video. "I love Honey Singh. I have been listening to his songs since I was 10 years old. And, my dad was on stage today with him. It's crazy," he added.

The video of this fantastic event instantly went viral on social media, with fans flooding the comment section with praise. “Uncle is so fit even at his age. Inspiring!!” wrote one user, while another commented, “I'm so proud of him. Purest soul ever.”

One user wrote, “Uncle Ji's confidence is next level. He fell but still continued.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh concluded his highly anticipated Millionaire India Tour with a final show in Kolkata on April 5. This tour, which included performances in ten cities, marked his return to the big stage.

