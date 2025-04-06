Chinese graduate chooses to work at university canteen over high-paying job for mental well-being A Chinese graduate prioritises mental well-being over a lucrative career, opting for a university canteen job instead. Know the inspiring story behind this unconventional choice and its impact on their life. Scroll down to read more.

Prioritising happiness over a busy work schedule and daily obligations is essential for general well-being and productivity in today's cutthroat society. One recent instance that highlights the importance of work-life balance and self-care is from China, where a woman with a master's degree in journalism from a prominent university chose to work at the university canteen instead of going for a lucrative corporate job.

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman, Huang, explained that she opted to work at the campus canteen to choose her pleasure over societal expectations. After graduating in 2022, she interned at numerous major web businesses as well as prominent state-run media institutions. However, her current employment, "working as a canteen auntie," has given her a better sense of fulfilment than a journalism career.

In terms of everyday responsibilities, Huang, also known as Mum Huang by students, begins her shift early each morning and works long hours, often standing all day. Her responsibilities include serving meals, ladling soup or cereal from enormous containers, and slicing a lot of veggies. Despite the physically taxing nature of the job, she claims she has gradually adjusted to the routine.

Talking about the difficulties she initially faced, Huang told the portal, “I remember once chopping through a whole basket of spicy peppers, and my hands swelled from the irritation produced by the spice. I had to tolerate the discomfort, but it disappeared by the next day. Initially, I suffered from the exhaustion of this job. However, I quickly realised that a good night’s sleep would help me recover faster."

How about her earnings? According to the report, Huang earns around 6,000 Yuan per month (around Rs 69,000) working at the campus canteen, which is much less than her classmates. She said, "My university peers earn around 20,000 yuan (Rs 2.3 lakh) every month. But it does not concern me. Working at the canteen is my decision because it matches my personal enjoyment." She also indicated an interest in becoming the canteen manager in the future.

Her family, however, objected to her plan to work at the college canteen rather than a media organisation. Her relatives, who are bus drivers, were concerned about the physically demanding nature of the job as well as the poor compensation.

Her choice drew varied reactions on Chinese social media. While some congratulated her for prioritising personal fulfilment over social traditions, others questioned her decision. One user said, "Just follow your heart." Don't worry about what others think." Another person added, "She is wise because nothing is more important than your happiness."

However, several questioned the broader ramifications of her decision. “It is a waste of educational resources, and her situation should not be promoted,” one remark read.

