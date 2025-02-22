'Kejriwal wants to tune into the Mann ki Baat': IIT Kanpur question goes viral, triggers mixed reactions An exam question paper of IIT Kanpur’s Department of Electrical Engineering has gone viral on social media, sparking online debate. The question refers to former Delhi Chief Minister and IIT alumnus Arvind Kejriwal, who, after losing the recent assembly elections wants to tune into Mann ki Baat.

An exam question paper from the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur has gone viral on social media, sparking an online debate. The question refers to former Delhi Chief Minister and IIT alumnus Arvind Kejriwal, who, after losing the recent assembly elections, wishes to tune in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Vividh Bharti FM at 105.4 MHz.

What was the question?

After a crushing defeat in the Delhi elections, IIT Alumnus Mr. Arvind Kejriwal wants to tune into the “Mann ki Baat" program by our Prime Minister on the Vividh Bharti (AIR) FM at a frequency of 105.4 MHz. Mr. Kejriwal wants to design a filter which may pass the content of Vividh Bharti channel while attenuating (rejecting) the adjacent FM radio channels Radio Nasha (107.2 MHz) and FM Rainbow Lucknow (100.7 MHz) by at least -60 dB. Since he spent a lot of money during the election campaign, he can only afford a resistor of 50 £2, a variable inductor and a variable capacitor to design this filter. Can you please help Mr. Kejriwal design this filter using the R, L, and C components and find out:

(a) the quality factor (2) of this filter.

(b) the values of inductance and capacitance needed.

The question has drawn mixed reactions from the social media. Many users criticized the author of the question, expressing their concerns about the country's premier institute. One user commented, "What nonsense! Don’t you have moderators for the questions set by a professor? What a shame." In response, another user stated, "Why is it a shame? It is a smart question!" Another user added, "The question itself deserves ten marks! Every student who answers the question without laughing out loud should get ten grace marks!" ''He deserves an award for this. Situational question relating to the current events'', another user commented.