Karnataka model's request to dog kidnapers to feed her 'blind' pet goes viral

VIRAL VIDEO: A breakup hurts but what's even more painful is when your 'blind' dog is kidnapped. you are not even sure if the nefarious miscreants will even take care of the poor pooch. Something similar happened to model and reality show participant Nirusha Ravi when her pet was stolen. She has lodged a complaint with the Kamakshipalya police about the miscreants stealing her pet dog, police shared on Wednesday.

Nirusha Ravi has raised the Shih Tzu breed pet, named 'Twinkle', for eight years at her residence in Telecom Layout in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte. Her video of requesting the dog lifters to feed her pet "as it is blind" has gone viral on social media. She shared a number of posts about her pet. In one of the posts she wrote, "If you've done this for money, there will be a big reward. Just give us our dog, she can't see, she can't eat by herself. she only eats if my mom feeds her. don't be inhuman. you guys know the address please leave her where you took her. You can't take care of her. She can't even see properly."

In another one, she posted a photo of the dog saying, "Where ever you are, hope someone is feeding you."

Ravi submitted CCTV footage of the miscreants taking away her pet from the front of her residence to the police. "I have been making appeals, contacting my friends over the disappearance of my pet dog. It has been with me for 8 years. I have live footage of miscreants lifting away the pet dog," she said.

"The registration number of the vehicle and the miscreants' identity is not clear. Please help me to find my pet.

"She (pet) has multiple health issues. Though it looks small, it is an 8 years old pet dog. It is blind and it has to be fed by my mother. Those who lifted my dog, you know the address of the residence, please return it to us," she appealed.

The police have taken up further investigation.

