Justin Timberlake trolled for awkward 'hokey pokey' dance, described as 'dad at the barbecue'

Twitter feels that Justin Timberlake needs a choreographer! American singer-songwriter was brutally trolled over his awkward dance moves at a music festival. The 'Cry Me a River' singer recently matched steps to the song 'Beat Ya Feet' at the Something in the Water music festival, held recently in Washington DC, reported New York Post. However, fans of the 41-year-old singer seemed to be quite unimpressed by Timberlake's strange 'hockey pockey' dance moves.

Videos of his clumsy dancing soon circulated on social media and Twitter got flooded with reactions, poking fun at the singer. "JT did not just say "beat your feet" and proceed to river dance & skip. Boy if you don't get your ass off the stage..." wrote one Twitter user. ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his concert, netizens say 'man truly is the GOAT'

"Justin Timberlake said 'DC beat your feet' and proceeded to do the hokey pokey," tweeted another. "Justin Timberlake dancing at #SITW is a cross between a black uncle at a cookout and Irish river dancing and no I won't be explaining this any further," another user wrote. A third comment read, "Dad at the barbecue," presumably referring to old men dancing at a lounge.

Timberlake wore a light-green button-down shirt, pairing it with khaki pants and orange sneakers during his performance at the festival, reported New York Post. However, the singer was mocked for his choice of dressing as well. "Justin Timberlake still thinking he has any swag left while wearing those Old Navy khakis on stage," commented a Twitter user.

One person tweeted about the conflicts: “I hope y’all have a ‘come to Jesus’ moment tonight with the organizing team, so the rest of the festival will be well-organized. Too many people fainted, too many wrong set times, narrow roads, awkward entrance processes… just 0/10 tonight.”

The music festival which took place on June 17, 18, and 19 saw the performances of other artists like Anderson, Paak, Raveena, Post Malone, and Denzel Curry to name a few, reported New York Post. However, the three-day event was riddled with many technical pitfalls, disorganized performances, and a heavy traffic influx.

